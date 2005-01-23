Master of Science

Joanna Somers loved her work from her first study day. Picture / Greg Bowker

The course



Waikato University's biological sciences department covers a wide range of specialist areas, including biochemistry, botany, ecology, marine biology, microbiology, physiology and zoology.



The biological sciences include the traditional subjects of botany, microbiology and zoology as well as the interdisciplinary ones of biochemistry, physiology, genetics, ecology and behaviour.



A master's degree generally combines taught papers with a research thesis or dissertation. Students spend at least 48 hours a week in individual study on their course papers and at least the same amount of time on a thesis.



Depending on the topic studied, students use a wide range of scientific equipment and laboratory techniques. These may include physiological recording equipment and techniques for measurement of blood pressure, heart rate, respiration, body temperature, muscle movement, blood and immune cell numbers and types, sperm mobility and structure, molecular and biochemical techniques for the isolation and study of DNA, RNA and proteins, the biological activities of honey, and electron-microscopy.



One of the most important aspects of an MSc is to learn to think scientifically and critically. Students work - usually with others - in a laboratory either at the university or a research institute.



Papers and theses are assessed by department examiners and then by examiners from another New Zealand university.



Employers regard an MSc as a high-level qualification. A degree with first or second class honours gives students automatic academic entry into a doctorate programme at any New Zealand or overseas university.



The MSc is open to graduates with a BSc degree or equivalent. To be eligible for honours, a full-time student must complete the degree within two years from their first enrolment and part-time students within four years of enrolment.



The course costs $4000 a year and scholarships and other financial assistance may be available. Student numbers are limited by the availability of supervisors and laboratory space.



Applications should usually be made by the end of this month for a March enrolment but there can be additional intakes mid-year and in November.



Jobs for biological sciences graduates include agronomist, animal behaviour scientist, animal welfare officer, biochemist, biotechnologist, cheese production supervisor, conservation biologist, environmental analyst, ecologist, fisheries scientist, food and drink technologist, forestry or genetics technician, marine biologist, meat biochemist, medical sciences technician, nursery grower, plant pathologist, quarantine officer, research manager, secondary school science teacher or zoologist.



What students think



Joanna Somers, 23

Student

Cambridge

Graduating this year



I live in Cambridge so it was convenient to study at Waikato. It offers a broader range of subjects than other universities, which tend to specialise.



When I first went to university I loved biology. The first year of an MSc is general but after that I chose genetics and molecular biology. I looked at three different topics for my thesis. I found the lecturers approachable, friendly and down to Earth.



A lecturer from the second year, Lance McLeay, saw me daily at one stage. I come from a farming background and think cloning might have application in the bio-medical field, but there are a lot of inefficiencies that need to be sorted out.



My thesis topic is screening for differentiated expressed genes in bovine nuclear transfer blastocysts. That is looking at the way genes are expressed in very early cattle embryo clones - about 100 cells - to determine whether incorrect gene expression is a reason some embryos fail. I am working at AgResearch Ruakura, which is very close to the university. It's excellent working with proper researchers. I have a scholarship to the University of Dundee to do my PhD.



What employers think



Dr Peter Pfeffer

Senior scientist

Reproduction group

AgResearch Ruakura



An MSc is very good practical training in literature-searching and techniques, some of which are quite involved. Before an MSc, students do mainly small-scale practical work in labs which need not be relevant to a project.



When students come to us we treat them as beginners with a background in molecular biology techniques and knowing what gene transcription is.



I can then give them literature on cloning, otherwise it's all hieroglyphics to them because there is a lot of jargon.



Joanna already knew quite a bit because she'd done some research over a summer and she's one of the brightest students.



How useful a student is to us depends on the person. They have to be independent but also know when to check with me, otherwise they can waste a lot of time.



I think the degree is fine but its relevance to our work depends on what subjects students have taken. Some skip molecular biology. Joanna's thesis is a good piece of work. We'll be publishing it soon.



MASTER OF SCIENCE



Waikato University department of biological sciences.



Contact: bio.waikato.ac.nz



Phone: 0800 438 254



Email: biology@waikato.ac.nz



Earning: From $35,000.