Photo / RNZ / Rayssa Almeida

By Rayssa Almeida of RNZ

Unmanaged dogs injure and kill many native and critically endangered marine mammals and coastal birds every year in New Zealand, the Department of Conservation says.

Many marine mammals such as seals and sea birds such as kororā (little penguins) and red-billed gulls are under threat due to pet attacks.

A campaign launched this week by the Department of Conservation (DoC) aims to minimise the impact of pet contact with wildlife animals, in the process protecting native species.

With nearly two-thirds of New Zealand's households having at least one companion animal, dog behaviour management has become crucial when making sure furry friends (and their owners) follow the rules.

Trainer Maria Alomjan, right, passes on some tips to dog owner Laura Boren. Photo / RNZ / Rayssa Almeida

DoC's campaign, named Lead the Way, aims to educate dog owners by showing them what can be done to keep wildlife safe while walking their dogs.

Auckland Zoo veterinarian Dr Sarah Alexander said keeping a close eye on a dog could make a big difference.

"Just because you haven't seen an animal, your pet probably has and the bird or the seal definitely has seen your dog. It's something that really affects their wellbeing."

Antagonising dog owners would not help, she said.

"It's about not telling dog owners that their dog can be scary and bad for wildlife. It's about telling them this is what you can do to help protect our wildlife."

Maria Alomajan has been a dog trainer for more than a decade.

She said spending five minutes a day training a dog could make a huge difference.

"If we don't teach them, then they will just be dogs and they would just do what dogs would do in a natural dog environment. In a pet environment, if we can positively teach them what is expected, then there's less anxiety for them."

Alomajan said teaching furry friends easy tricks such as "leave it" and "stay" could help control them when in contact with native species.

DoC said dogs were a primary threat to seal and sea lion pups.

Maria Alomajan says spending just five minutes a day on training can help. Photo / RNZ / Rayssa Almeida

Science adviser Laura Boren said some pet owners were unaware of their dogs' risks to coastal wildlife and other dogs.

"We do have an issue around the country with dogs potentially impacting the wildlife and in a lot of cases just because they are curious and having a play.

"Even a playful and rambunctious dog simply getting his exercise may disturb sunbathing seals, scare penguins, or destroy the beach nests of birds such as dotterels, fairy terns, godwits and oystercatchers."

Some of the supporting material for the campaign. Photo / RNZ / Rayssa Almeida

She said the training was the key to making sure people, dogs and wildlife were protected.

"There are really easy tips that you can do ... that will make it so much safer for the wildlife and so much more fun for you as a dog owner, as you won't have that stress."

Last year, more than 200 dog-related infringements were registered in New Zealand, 30 of them involving harassment and injury of wildlife.

Of those incidents, seven were fatal for the wildlife.

For more informaton visit Lead the Way.

- RNZ