A famous TV star has stunned fans with a major change to her appearance that left her unrecognisable. Photo / Instagram

Zooey Deschanel has shocked fans after a switch in hair colour left the star unrecognisable, reports news.com.au.

The New Girl actress, who is known for her signature brown locks, stunned fans when she revealed she’d gone blonde on social media.

She took to Instagram to show off her new look on Thursday - and fans absolutely loved it. She captioned the picture: “Who’s she?”

One follower wrote: “Who’s that girl?”

“Every day she proves why people would’ve not recognised Clark Kent was Superman”, another said.

A third commenter noted: “Giving me Olivia Newton-John vibes!”

Another wrote: “HANG ON you are 100% stunning in this look!!”

“LMK if you’re having more fun”, a fifth fan quipped.

While fans are shocked at the hair transformation, this isn’t Deschanel’s first time rocking blonde despite being known for having darker hair.

The actress sported platinum blonde hair when she was in the Christmas flick Elf.

However, she quickly returned to brown once filming had wrapped up and has not looked back since.

Zooey Deschanel in New Girl. Picture / Supplied.

This isn’t the first time Deschanel’s looks have made headlines.

The actress has on many occasions been compared to another big name in the business, with fans speculating as to whether the two are related.

The 500 Days of Summer star is constantly compared to Katy Perry.

Many observant fans have commented on the striking similarities between the two, noting their complexion, big blue eyes and similar hairstyles and colours.

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry are constantly compared for being strikingly similar. Photo / Getty Images.

Despite their uncanny similarities, Deschanel and the I Kissed A Girl rocker are not related.

Katy Perry previously admitted that she used to pretend she was Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs.

“I have to admit something, Zooey,” she said. “When I came to LA I was pretty much a nobody and you were like just getting so huge at that time. It was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world at that particular moment.”

“But I have to admit something to you,” she continued. “When I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

What’s more, it turns out Deschanel already knew of Perry’s antics at the time.

“People would be like, ‘I saw you!’ “the actress recalled, giggling. “But I’m such a Goody Two-shoes and people kept going, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’ And I was like, ‘No!’ And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?’”