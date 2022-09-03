These days, few things are as predictable as Leonardo DiCaprio's love life. Photo / Getty Images

In this time of uncertainty, it is comforting to know there are some things we can always rely on: the sun will come out tomorrow, it'll start raining the moment you put the washing out, you'll always spill food on yourself if you wear white, and Leonardo DiCaprio will not date a woman over the age of 25.

Like absolute clockwork, it was announced this week that the 47-year-old actor and his girlfriend of five years, Camilla Morrone, had, indeed, broken up, earlier this year. What else happened earlier this year? Camilla turned 25 (meaning she was born the year the Titanic movie was made - and I was going to tell you to "let that sink in" but I'm too classy for that).

This breakup was no surprise to anyone with access to the internet and a remote interest in celebrity news, and the jokes and memes multiplied.

leonardo dicaprio is actually dating all the under-25s he possibly can to spread the word about climate change to those who will be the most impacted — flamin nora (@katierpacker) August 31, 2022

leonardo dicaprio calling camilla morrone on her birthday when she turned 25 pic.twitter.com/lVmkRGYNpj — ma¡le (@milfadyen) August 30, 2022

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

It is not often that a celebrity breakup allows for maths and statistics to be mentioned but this is where this column is about to get intellectual (*adjusts glasses*).

A Reddit user made a graphic that illustrates DiCaprio's dating history and proves that, while the actor is getting older, his girlfriends are forever in their early 20s.

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

The graphic, which was first created in 2019, went viral again this week, as people realised his latest breakup follows the pattern.

Over the past two decades, the 90s heart-throb has dated a few women, including Gisele Bundchen, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Blake Lively. What do they all have in common? They were all 25 or under when they dated him.

In fact, The Revenant star has never publicly dated anyone over the age of 25 and, as it stands, the average age of his girlfriends sits at 22.9.

bartender: this scotch is my favorite, it's aged twenty fi----



leonardo dicaprio: [spits it out] — kai™ (@kaicomedy) September 1, 2022

white smoke has emerged from the chimney atop north hollywood high school, signaling that leonardo dicaprio has chosen a new girlfriend — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) August 30, 2022

We haven't seen Leo DiCaprio in 12 years 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ShYXLpvGNc — Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 31, 2022

The jokes about DiCaprio's love life have been around for a while and not just on social media.

At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, host Ricky Gervais joked that "Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere [of three-hour-long Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] and by the end, his date was too old for him".

At this year's Oscars, Amy Schumer linked his dating life to his environmentalist efforts: "Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet. He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends."

While there is something to be said for his commitment to consistency, and no one can claim Morrone could not have seen it coming, the fact that a middle-aged man simply will not date anyone over 25 feels a bit ... weird.

There are also theories swirling around online about how DiCaprio breaks up with women at 25 because, beyond that age, women start wanting to settle down and he does not want that. While the whole "not wanting to settle down" is a totally valid life choice, it's the repeated nature of things that makes it weirder.

Funny memes aside, and although they're all consenting adults, there is no denying that there is a power imbalance in those relationships.

My only hope is that this one theory, floated by a Twitter user, is true and that DiCaprio is not the breakupper but rather the breakuppee: "Everyone assumes that he is the one breaking up with all these 25-yr-olds. What really happens is that once a woman's brain finishes developing, she realizes she doesn't wanna be with Leonardo DiCaprio."

everyone assumes that he is the one breaking up with all these 25-yr-olds. what really happens is that once a woman's brain finishes developing, she realizes she doesn't wanna be with leonardo dicaprio — meredith (@dietz_meredith) August 31, 2022

Anyway, good luck to DiCaprio's next girlfriend, who's probably got uni exams to focus on soon and doesn't need the middle-aged distraction that's about to come her way.