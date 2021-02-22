Zac Efron's brother Dylan is in Sydney hotel quarantine – and fans want to know how

Dylan and Zac Efron. Photo / Supplied

Hollywood actor Zac Efron's younger brother Dylan has flown into Australia, where he's currently undertaking a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney.

But the younger Efron's visit to Australia – documented in detail via his Instagram – has sparked questions about why Dylan was able to enter when so many Australians are still waiting to get home.

In various Instagram stories documenting his time so far in Australia, Dylan described hotel quarantine as a "nightmare" but said he was pleasantly surprised with the standard of hotel and the food on offer.

But some fans asked him to turn his attention to other matters.

"Please educate yourself and speak up for stranded Aussies!!! If you're going to take a valuable spot desperately needed by Aussies in the hotel quarantine system, the absolute least you can do is raise some awareness of what they're facing," wrote one follower on Instagram.

Others questioned how Dylan was even able to enter the country.

"Okay so you can travel to Australia all good, but people from NZ can't even go visit dying relatives?" wrote one.

"How did you get the exemption to come to Australia I really want to know. So many Australian citizen(s) can't get here," wrote another.

Dylan Efron keeps fans updated from his Sydney hotel quarantine. Photo / Supplied

Around 40,000 Australians are currently waiting to return home, but strict international arrival caps and uncertain flight schedules mean for many, the wait will still be months.

Dylan revealed in an interview last month that he'd be visiting Australia to help brother Zac produce the second season of his Netflix series Down to Earth. Zac has been living in Australia for most of the past year, basing himself in Byron Bay and filming various projects.

But right now, Zac is also in hotel quarantine just like his little brother, having flown back to Australia after a top secret trip to Dubai, reportedly to finalise a lucrative endorsement deal.

Keeping fans updated with his "Aus Quarantine" diary on Instagram, Dylan said the prospect of a fortnight in a hotel room was "my nightmare, not getting any sunlight or being outdoors for two weeks … But, let's make the most of it."

"I'd say the most exciting part of the day is they drop off three meals – you get a knock on your door and then there's packs with mystery food," he said.

Elsewhere, Dylan gave fans a look inside his hotel room fridge – revealing that he's been delivered a litre of milk each day so far in quarantine – and said that his lack of clothing may be starting to attract attention from a nearby office tower.

"The weirdest thing that's happened is they keep sending me milk. I don't really know what to do with all this milk. I also hardly wore clothes today, which felt great, but isn't great for shooting content or because there's a big office building across from us and I'm sure they all know me by now."

News.com.au has contacted Australian Border Force regarding Dylan's entry into Australia.