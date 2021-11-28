Yoko Ono's cryptic post supports the idea she didn't break up The Beatles

Peter Jackson reveals how he would cast Beatles stars Ringo Starr and John Paul Jones in his Lord of the Rings films. Video / CBS

Yoko Ono has shared an article compiled of fans' messages supporting her over claims she was the one who caused The Beatles to split.

The late John Lennon's widow has been accused over the years of being the one who was behind the iconic Liverpool band's demise in 1970.

And in the three-part Peter Jackson-helmed Disney+ docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which hit the streaming service earlier this week, the 88-year-old musician was notably very much in the background not taking too much notice of the band - which also included the late George Harrison and surviving members Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr - as they worked on their final LP, Let it Be, in the studio.

This image released by Disney+ shows, from left, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison, with Yoko Ono, seated right. Photo / AP

Yoko could be seen busying herself with knitting and reading the newspaper in the footage.

The article she posted by Uproxx had the headline: "Beatles Fans Think 'Get Back' Dispels The Idea That Yoko Ono Broke The Band Up And Peter Jackson Agrees."

In the article, Kiwi filmmaker Jackson told 60 Minutes: "I have no issues with Yoko in the sense… I can understand from George and Paul and Ringo's point of view it's, like, a little strange. But the thing with Yoko, though, that they have to say, is that she doesn't impose herself. She's writing letters, she's reading letters, she's doing sewing, she's doing painting, sometimes some artwork off to the side.

"She never has opinions about the stuff they're doing. She never says, 'Oh, I think the previous take was better than that one'. She's a very benign presence and she doesn't interfere in the slightest."

Yoko later tweeted a cryptic note: "Our positive consciousness & resulting inner peace are the only elements which will heal our world. Now is the time we have to all focus on inner peace and replace the struggle with positive thoughts."

McCartney, 79, previously insisted he doesn't think Yoko's "intrusive" nature caused the breakdown of The Beatles.

The music legend said she was only so involved because of the couple's love for each other.

He said: "Even though we thought she was intrusive because she used to sit in on the recording sessions and we'd never had anything like that.

"But looking back on it, you think, 'The guy was totally in love with her. And you've just got to respect that'. So we did. And I do."

The FourFiveSeconds star also opened up on the moment Lennon - who was tragically murdered aged 40 in 1980 - told his bandmates he had decided to leave the group.

He suggested the other members had all reached the same point in their lives when it was time to move on, even if they didn't realise it at the time.

He added: "There was a meeting where John came in and said, 'I'm leaving the group.' And looking back on it, he'd reached that stage in his life. We all had."