Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. Photo / Getty Images

Fashion writer and influencer Louis Pisano has publicly apologised for kickstarting the rumour that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had split due to infidelity.

Pisano (they/them), claimed the couple "split" after the rapper was "caught cheating" on his pregnant girlfriend with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

"Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received," they then tweeted.

"I'm not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.

"I'd like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets.

"I have no excuse for it, I've been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from."

It comes after Pisano wrote last week in a since-deleted tweet, "Rihanna broke up with [ASAP] after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi."

Muaddi, the shoe designer behind Rihanna's brand Fenty's 2020 collection, called the allegation an "unfounded lie".

She shared a statement on her Instagram story last week denying any involvement with A$AP Rocky.

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.

"I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously.

"However in the last 24 hr I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.

"Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life," Muaddi continued.

The designer ended her statement by wishing everyone a "beautiful Easter weekend" as Rihanna continues to "live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life".

Representatives for both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna did not comment.