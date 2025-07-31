The 71-year-old wrestler passed away last week at the age of 71 and it has now been confirmed he died from acute myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack, in which is when blood flow to the heart muscle is suddenly blocked.
Anddocuments obtained by the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column showed Hogan - whose real name was Terry Bollea - had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), a type of cancer affecting white blood cells, though this was never made public.
He also had a history of a heart condition called atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is characterised by an irregular and often rapid heart rate.
Hogan’s death has been ruled due to natural causes.