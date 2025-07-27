“I love the genre of romance and relationship dramas and exploring that,” the Go Girls alum admits. He says his latest movie, NZ International Film Festival entry Workmates, felt “very real”.

Matt Whelan and Sophie Henderson in Workmates, a love letter to Kiwi theatre and love itself.

Directed by Curtis Vowell, Workmates draws on the real-life experiences Vowell and writer and star Sophie Henderson (Fantail) undertook as they found their feet in the wonderful world of theatre.

Filmed at recognisable Auckland institutions like the Basement theatre and ASB Aotea Centre, and featuring an all-star Kiwi cast, Whelan says the movie shows an unseen side of the NZ theatre scene from those who know it best.

Truthful, honest and messy are just some of the words he uses to describe the heart of the film.

“I think that’s largely due to Sophie’s real-life experience of running the Basement. She’s had those experiences.

“I love theatre, and I love that we were able to create something as kind of like a little nod or a love letter to theatre and to the creative community.”

Workmates explores the relationship between two people working in theatre, and the trials and tribulations of romance.

Another big part of the project was trust, something Whelan says Vowell and Henderson had in bounds. There was a degree of improv involved, with the cast given freedom to work together to create something special from the script.

“There’s that satisfaction of being able to really sit deeply in something, and just to be present and not be afraid of making dumb choices. It was malleable enough that we could take it to places and experiment,” Whelan says.

It was also, in some sense, a full-circle moment for Whelan, who is once again stepping into the shoes of a romantic lead. It’s been more than 10 years since rom-com drama Go Girls ended, an experience Whelan credits as a great “learning ground” for his diverse career since.

“I think it was a big turning point in Kiwi television as well,” he says. “It was a really fun show, and again, great cast and great people.”

Kiwi actor Matt Whelan makes a star turn in season three of Narcos.

Whelan has since made a name for himself on the world stage with his roles in American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story and Narcos, but reveals there isn’t much difference between working on Kiwi projects and those in the US.

“It’s not too dissimilar,” he says. “The only thing that you notice is there’s maybe some more lights around, or there’s more crew, but as far as going into the shoot, it’s a very similar thing.”

A lot of that might have to do with his commitment to the work as an actor, fully engaging in the task at hand, no matter the circumstances.

“When the cameras are rolling, I’m only focused on the other person, you know, in the scene, or the other people on the scene. I’m just kind of there, present with them. In a way, kind of nothing else really matters.”

Workmates was shot at theatres around Auckland, including the Aotea Centre and the Basement.

For someone who’s been in the game for as long as Whelan, it’s no surprise he’s learned a thing or two about the business and has some sage advice for young actors heading into the wild unknown world.

“It’s not like something where you’re in a corporate job, for example, and there’s a ladder that you can climb.

“Sometimes the next job can feed into opportunities that can open up for you in the future, but nothing is guaranteed.”

He says the key is putting yourself out there, and what better way to do that than in your local theatre scene.

“There will always be spaces for performers, so I would always encourage anybody who wants to pursue that to do it because there will always be a space for you to put something on and to create something.”

But as with all professionals, making the most of your downtime is also crucial. Now based in Taranaki, Whelan isn’t just stretching his acting muscles; he’s also stretching his real ones after taking up weightlifting.

“I’m certainly not at an Olympic level, but it’s lots of learning, like what a snatch and a clean and jerk are. I’m also a big board gamer.”

Workmates will screen at the New Zealand International Film Festival 2025 on August 1 at the Civic in Auckland and will be released nationally on August 21.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.