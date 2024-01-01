Wonka's 2023 sales reached $14 billion in post-pandemic best.

Hollywood closed out an up-and-down 2023 with Wonka regaining No 1 at the box office, strong sales for The Color Purple and an overall US$9 billion ($14.24 billion) in ticket sales that improved on 2022′s grosses but fell about US$2b shy of pre-pandemic norms.

The New Year weekend box office this year lacked a true blockbuster. (This time last year, Avatar: The Way of Water was inundating theatres.) Instead, a wide array of films — among them Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Boys in the Boat, Migration, Ferrari, The Iron Claw and Anyone But You — sought to break out over the year’s most lucrative box-office corridor.

The top choice, though, remained Wonka, Paul King’s musical starring Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka. In its third weekend, the Warner Bros release collected an estimated US$24 million ($38m) Friday to Sunday, and US$31.8m factoring in estimates for the Monday holiday. That brings the film’s domestic total to US$142.5m.

That bested Warner Bros’ own Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which, like previous DC superhero films, is struggling. James Wan’s Aquaman sequel starring Jason Momoa took in US$19.5m in its second weekend to bring its two-week haul to a modest US$84.7m including New Year’s Day estimates.

The original Aquaman, which ultimately surpassed US$1.1 billion worldwide, had grossed US$215.4m over a similar period in 2018 — more than double that of the sequel. Internationally, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom added US$50.5m.

Weekend sales tell only part of the story this time of year. From Christmas through to New Year’s, when kids are out of school and many adults aren’t working, every day is like Saturday to film distributors.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

The Color Purple, Blitz Bazawule’s adaptation of the 2005 stage musical from Alice Walker’s novel, debuted on Monday and led all movies on Christmas with US$18m. Through the week, the Warner Bros release has grossed US$50m, including US$13m Friday to Sunday. That’s a strong start for the crowd-pleaser starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks. Audiences gave it an “A” CinemaScore.

The roughly US$100m) production, which boasts Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones (all from the 1985 film) as producers, should play well through awards season. It’s nominated for several Golden Globes and expected to be in the Oscar mix.

“We saw this opportunity to go wide at Christmas since there were so few movies, and we were confident the movie would be well received,” said Jeffrey Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros. “Going into the competitive landscape that’s so thin in January and February, the excitement of awards season could really help ignite a bigger box office.”

Despite a blockbuster-less holiday frame, the last weekend of the year pushed the industry past US$9b in box office for the year in US and Canadian theatres for the first time since before the pandemic. Ticket sales on the year were up 21 per cent on 2022, according to data firm Comscore.

Margot Robbie in Barbie and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer — the two movies enjoyed huge success in 2023. Photo / AP

Still, it was a mark that seemed more easily within reach during the summer highs of Barbenheimer when both Barbie and Oppenheimer were breaking box-office records.

The enormous success of those two films changed the trajectory of Hollywood’s 2023, but so did the months-long actors and writers strikes. Those forced the postponement of some top films (most notably Dune: Part Two ), diminishing an already patchwork fall line-up with few guaranteed ticket-sellers. One exception was the last-minute addition of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which set a new record for concert films.

This year, Hollywood needed Swift and every penny to reach US$9b. It crossed that threshold on Saturday, with one day to spare. That total, though, still doesn’t come close to the US$11b-plus years that preceded the pandemic. The number of wide releases in 2023 came about 20 films shy of those released in 2019.

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

The production delays caused by the strikes could have an even greater impact on 2024. Several top releases have already been postponed until at least the following year, including Mission: Impossible and Spider-Verse sequels. After a rocky year for Marvel and a string of less-predictable hits, Hollywood will have to hope it can adapt to changing audience tastes — and that another Barbie is lurking somewhere.

“It’s an US$11b business. We’re climbing our way back,” said Goldstein. “This next year is going to be a big challenge because of the strikes. But we’re seeing very clearly in 2023, when there are movies out there that people want to see, they come.”

Meanwhile, a host of releases sought to capitalise on the holidays — and most succeeded.

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

“This crop of seven wide releases at the end of the year, they got us over the hump of US$9b,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. “This final push of the year provided great insight into what audiences are looking for. It’s movies big and small. It’s different types of movies.”

Though Wonka won out as the family movie choice for the holidays, Universal Pictures’ Migration, too, is attracting young. The animated movie from Minions-maker Illumination notched US$17.2m in ,839 theatres in its second weekend, and US$59.4m since opening.

The Boys in the Boat, the George Clooney-directed sports drama, grossed US$24.6m since opening on Decemeber 25. The Amazon MGM Studios release, about the US men’s crew in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, wasn’t a smash with critics (58 per cent “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes) but audiences gave it an “A” CinemaScore. The Boys in the Boat, which cost about US$40m to make, could hold well in coming weeks.

Though romantic comedies have largely migrated to streaming platforms, Sony Pictures’ Anyone But You is proving the genre can still work in theatres. The film, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, collected US$9m in its second weekend to bring its total to US$27.6m through Monday.

Sean Durkin’s wrestling drama The Iron Claw is also performing well. The A24 film, starring Zac Efron, Holt McCallany and Jeremy Allen White, has grossed US$18m since opening on December 22, including US$5m on the three-day weekend. The film dramatises the tragic story of the Von Erich family.

Michael Mann’s Ferrari, a project the director sought to make for three decades, took in US$10.9m since launching in theatres on Monday, including US$4.1m for the weekend. While that ranks as one of the biggest debuts for indie distributor Neon, it’s nowhere near what a movie that cost almost US$100m to make needs to turn a profit.

Adam Driver in a scene from Ferrari.

The film, starring Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, has been celebrated by critics, but appears likely to follow Mann’s previous film, 2015′s Blackhat (US$19.6m) worldwide against a US$70m budget, as a commercial disappointment.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday to Sunday at US and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released this week.

1. Wonka, US$24 million ($37.96 million)

2. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, $19.5m

3. Migration, US$17.2m

4. The Color Purple, US$13m

5. Anyone But You, US$9m

6. The Boys in the Boat, US$8.3m

7. The Iron Claw, US$5m

8. Ferrari, US$4.1m

9. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, US$2.9m

10. The Boy and the Heron, US$2.5m