A female concertgoer was violently knocked unconscious at a Rüfüs Du Sol concert in Los Angeles.
In a viral clip posted to X on Monday, a woman is seen being beaten by an unknown man before he disappears into the crowd at LA’s Rose Bowl Stadium.
The New York Postidentified the woman as Shelby Elston, a Phoenix mother-of-three.
This isn’t my usual kind of content, but this behavior is abhorrent anywhere — much less at a show. A longtime follower was brutally attacked over an accidentally spilled drink this weekend during Rüfüs Du Sol at the Rose Bowl and needs help identifying this person.