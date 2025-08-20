She said her fiancée accidentally spilled a drink on the man during the opening act.

In a Facebook post, she wrote that after initially storming off, the man later returned to threaten and then attack their group.

“This man PUNCHED ME IN THE FACE! I was completely knocked out and there was blood pouring from my face.”

The video shows a woman bloodied on the ground as the man continues to hit her repeatedly.

Elston said she spent the remainder of the concert in the medical tent, missing all of the main act.

Shelby Elston is pictured with her fiancee, Cain Webb. Supplied / Facebook.

The 33-year-old described the Australian dance group as her “favourite artist”.

Pasadena police have confirmed they are aware of the incident and will be investigating.

Spokesperson Lisa Derderian said because the video caught “a pretty clear shot” of the man, she was fairly confident he would be identified.

Rüfüs Du Sol posted a statement to their Instagram story about the incident.

“Delivering moments to our fans to gather and celebrate safely is what we live for. We have been heart broken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday.”

Known for popular house tracks “Innerbloom”, “You Were Right”, and “Alive”, the group headlined this year’s Chicago Lollapalooza.

They will be playing in New Zealand this year, with one show at Auckland’s Western Springs on November 29.