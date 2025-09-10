“With rising costs and shifting conditions impacting the industry, pausing for a year is a proactive step to protect the long-term future of Womad Aotearoa,” the trust said in a statement.
Womad Aotearoa event director Suzanne Porter says it’s a necessary step to protect the festival’s future and gives it the best chance of a return.
Since 2003, Womad has generated about $190 million in economic benefit for the Taranaki region, the trust says.
“This long-term contribution underlines the festival’s importance not only as a cultural celebration, but as a driver of regional growth and vitality,” it said.
The 2025 event transcended geographical and musical boundaries with a line-up bringing together artists from Aotearoa to Scotland, Brazil to Palestine, and Cuba to Niger. Local artists on the bill included The Beths and CHAII.
Also on offer over the three days were yoga, tarot readings and cooking classes from the musical guests.
– RNZ