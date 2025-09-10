The Taranaki Arts Festival Trust, which organises the event, says the decision not to host Womad in 2026 follows thoughtful reflection and extensive discussion. Photo / Federico Pagola

The Taranaki Arts Festival Trust, which organises the event, says the decision not to host Womad in 2026 follows thoughtful reflection and extensive discussion. Photo / Federico Pagola

By Mary Argue of RNZ

Taranaki’s iconic music festival Womad will be taking a “purposeful rest” in 2026.

The family-friendly three-day festival, which features local and international artists, has been a mainstay at New Plymouth’s Brooklands Park since 2003. It was cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

Described as one of the country’s “most iconic and longest-running festivals”, thousands of festival-goers attend every year, many in fancy dress.

The Taranaki Arts Festival Trust, which organises the event, says the decision not to host Womad in 2026 follows thoughtful reflection and extensive discussion, with festivals here and around the world facing a rapidly changing environment.