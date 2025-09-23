Binder later studied music, education, computer science and theology, working as a computer consultant. Photo / @Kohlliers via X

The Wizard of Oz actress Elaine Merk Binder has died.

The passing of Binder, who was one of the last surviving cast members from the 1939 classic movie, at the age of 94 has been confirmed by her daughter, Annette Phillips.

She auditioned for the musical in 1938 and was one of the eight children selected to dance and sing as part of the Munchkin ensembles and she previously recalled how “scary” the process was.

She said: “I tried out for the Wizard of Oz Munchkins. For me it was scary. It was my first big call for girls from a major studio.