“I was relieved when Bud told the dance director, ‘She’s O.K.’ I did not have to perform like the others did. And they selected me as one of the eight who would both dance and sing. We learned later that they had added girls to the Little People because they had the mistaken impression that the Little People were not athletic.”
Elaine was just 8 years old when she filmed The Wizard of Oz and can be seen in a scene that features the song Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are.
Before The Wizard of Oz, she performed in the Our Gang shorts and she also appeared in the film Nothing Sacred with Carole Lombard and Frederic March.
Paramount offered Elaine a contract as a teenager, but she declined in order to study at Occidental College. After graduating in 1951, she completed her master’s degree at Cal State Los Angeles two years later with qualifications in music and education.