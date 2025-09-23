Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Wizard of Oz child actress Elaine Merk Binder dies aged 94

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Binder later studied music, education, computer science and theology, working as a computer consultant. Photo / @Kohlliers via X

Binder later studied music, education, computer science and theology, working as a computer consultant. Photo / @Kohlliers via X

The Wizard of Oz actress Elaine Merk Binder has died.

The passing of Binder, who was one of the last surviving cast members from the 1939 classic movie, at the age of 94 has been confirmed by her daughter, Annette Phillips.

She auditioned for the musical in 1938 and was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save