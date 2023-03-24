Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

William Dart review: The Unruly Tourists

By
2 mins to read
NZOpera’s The Unruly Tourists. Photo / Andi Crown

NZOpera’s The Unruly Tourists. Photo / Andi Crown

The genesis of NZOpera’s The Unruly Tourists, which premiered tonight, has been almost as controversial. From the beginning, librettists Livi Reihana and Amanda Kennedy flaunted their operatic ignorance, while composer Luke Di Somma was best

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment