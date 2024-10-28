Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

William Dart review: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra performs Puccini potpourri

By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Paul O'Neill (tenor) and Eliza Boom (Soprano) with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. Photo / Craig Child

Paul O'Neill (tenor) and Eliza Boom (Soprano) with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. Photo / Craig Child

Initially, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra had scheduled a full-scale Concerto for Orchestra by Wellington composer Ross Harris as, presumably, the centrepiece of Saturday night’s Arias concert.

As late as last month, an NZSO press release touted this admittedly eccentric programming as a celebration of Puccini’s opera hits and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment