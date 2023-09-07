Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

William Dart review: Neil Ieremia’s (m)Orpheus

By
2 mins to read
Deborah Wai Kapohe as Eurydice and Samson Setu as Orpheus in (m)Orpheus. Photo / Andi Crown

Deborah Wai Kapohe as Eurydice and Samson Setu as Orpheus in (m)Orpheus. Photo / Andi Crown

There is so much to admire in Neil Ieremia’s production of (m)Orpheus, reclaiming a Covid casualty of NZOpera’s 2020 season.

Transposing Gluck’s 1762 opera Orfeo ed Euridice to the present-day South Pacific is a bold

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment