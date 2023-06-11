Michael Hill International Violin Competition winner Yeyeong Jenny Jin. Photo / NZH

Four years have passed since Auckland town hall was festooned with banners for the grand finale of the Michael Hill International Violin Competition, but Saturday night saw the welcome return of one of our country’s greatest cultural assets.

Three finalists, chosen from 16 competitors, tackled a concerto with Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and top international maestro Andrew Litton.

The grand finale of the Michael Hill International Violin Competition, which was won by Yeyeong Jenny Jin. Photo / NZH

Although this would be the ultimate decision-maker, the eight international judges also consider performances from the Queenstown quarterfinals, together with Auckland’s mid-week chamber music semifinals.

It was heartening that all three concertos were of a high enough standard to sit proudly in any orchestral concert.

Lorenz Karls, taking third place, had led Mozart’s G minor String Quintet with some intensity on Thursday night, trenchant down-bows bursting into silvery semiquavers. On Saturday night, it was the same with his Sibelius Concerto, creating moments of extraordinary poignancy in the first two movements.

Runner-up Claire Wells made a dramatic impact with her bright red gown and a dashing Britten concerto. A fierce anti-war statement, with barbed Spanish trimmings, this score is unsparing in its demands and Wells brought to it the same chutzpah and spirit that had marked her Mozart D major quintet.

Winner Yeyeong Jenny Jin was first to play in the Mozart semifinals. Photo / NZH

Winner Yeyeong Jenny Jin was first to play in the Mozart semifinals, gracefully and meticulously leading the ensemble in the composer’s E flat quintet.

She brought the same elegance to the Brahms concerto on Saturday night, making a spellbinding entrance after the APO and Litton’s magisterial launch. While the finale delivered fire, Jin found her strength in the intimate and lyrical; even Joachim’s cadenza registered as music from the heart rather than merely a virtuoso workout.

MC Anne Rodda spoke with her usual aplomb, telling the global online audience how necessary it is to experience music live. Sir Michael Hill, whose faith and generosity launched this mighty undertaking 22 years ago, assured us that it will continue, in three rather than two years’ time, in the hands of the next Hill generation, Mark and Emma.

What: Michael Hill International Violin Competition, grand finale

Where: Auckland Town Hall

When: Saturday

Reviewer: William Dart