Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

William Dart review: Bach Musica NZ

By
2 mins to read
Bach Musica NZ. Photo / NZME

Bach Musica NZ. Photo / NZME

In 2014 Bach Musica NZ opened its season with Bach’s St John Passion and tonight the same work launched this year’s concerts — which sign off in December with the same composer’s Christmas Oratorio.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment