Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

William Dart review: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

By
2 mins to read
APO’s City of Dreams concert. Photo / Sav Schulman.

APO’s City of Dreams concert. Photo / Sav Schulman.

When Korean conductor Shiyeon Sung made her debut with Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra in 2022, she proved a formidable presence over four appearances, signing off in August with a dazzling Firebird.

Returning tonight for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment