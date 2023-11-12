Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

William Dart review: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s Mahler 5 concert

By
2 mins to read
Conductor Giordano Bellincampi's admiration for Mahler as an operatic conductor came through in the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's Mahler 5 concert on Saturday, November 11. Photo / Adrian Mallcoh

Conductor Giordano Bellincampi's admiration for Mahler as an operatic conductor came through in the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's Mahler 5 concert on Saturday, November 11. Photo / Adrian Mallcoh

OPINION

Giordano Bellincampi, back in town for the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s last three main-stage concerts, stamped his distinctive and magisterial style on Saturday’s Mahler 5 programme.

It was a massive event, with the APO’s already

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.