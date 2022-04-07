Stars joke about recent events at last week's Oscars. Video / TVNZ

Will Smith is reportedly worried about his future in Hollywood after his infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Smith shocked the world when he took to the stage at the awards ceremony and hit Rock after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

He then returned to his seat, yelling twice, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth".

A few minutes later, Smith returned to the stage to accept his Best Actor award for his role in King Richard, tearfully apologising to everyone but Rock.

Smith publicly apologised to Rock via Instagram the next day.

"He feels terrible and is trying not to panic, but seeing his roles put on ice has been a hugely bitter pill to swallow," an insider alleged to Us Weekly.

"His biggest fear is that he's in the process of being fully cancelled, and there's nothing he can really do about it except sit back, suck up his punishment like a man and try to atone however he can."

Netflix has "quietly moved" Smith's project, Fast and Loose, "to the back burner", according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The project was already having difficulties with director David Leitch leaving the week before the Oscars.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, the status of Smith's movie Deadshot is also reportedly up in the air.

And development plans on Bad Boys 4 are at a standstill for the time being, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Smith formally resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the scandal, on April 1, calling his own actions "shocking, painful and inexcusable".

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

"I betrayed the trust of the academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

Now Smith's disciplinary hearing with the Academy has been expedited, brought forward to Friday, from an initial date of April 18, academy president David Rubin confirmed.

"It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion," he said.