Will Smith posted a bizarre TikTok video where he seems to be poking fun at the 2022 Oscars slap incident. Video / Will Smith

Will Smith was the topic of much conversation last year when he slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars. The comedian made a low-hitting joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, which sparked a violent reaction from the Men in Black actor.

Despite the fallout after the awards show, and a consequential 10-year ban from the Hollywood event, Smith is now having a laugh about the incident in a new video he posted on TikTok.

Smith, who won Best Actor for the film King Richard just a few minutes after the infamous slap, can be seen listening to another TikTok user who explains what she calls “an absolutely unhinged exercise” that her followers should try.

Actor Will Smith poked fun at his Oscars slap moment in a new TikTok video. Photo / @willsmith

As Smith listens to the TikToker in the side-by-side video duet, she says: “Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you?”

She went on, “You will get an answer in your mind from intuition.”

As the woman continues to list types of objects that could be used for the exercise, Smith dramatically looks to the side, at something out of view of the camera.

He then pulls into view his Oscar, exaggeratingly looking at the camera with a brief smirk and then facing the trophy. He finished off the video as he opens his mouth, supposedly to ask the award what it thinks of him and what he did at the 2022 Oscars.

The video seemed to be a joke, with a lot of followers having a laugh with the actor.

“Least he’s got a sense of humour,” one fan wrote, accompanied by three laughing emojis.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself right, lol, love it,” another person added.

Others weren’t as supportive of the actor, with one of his followers suggesting that the statue would tell him, “You don’t deserve me.”

Will Smith hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars in Los Angeles in March 2022. Photo / AP

While making a speech during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Chris Rock made a joke about Jade Pinkett Smith with regards to her bald head. The actress suffers from alopecia, a medical condition that causes extreme hair loss.

Smith’s wife didn’t seem happy about the joke, and a few seconds later, her husband climbed onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock - who seemed accordingly shocked.

When Smith returned to his seat, he shouted at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Smith later went on to win the Best Actor award. During his speech, the award-winner apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees while also making a gag at the incident, saying he hoped they would let him attend the ceremony again in the future.







