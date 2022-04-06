"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

Will Smith's disciplinary hearing has been expedited by the Academy of

Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 53-year-old actor - who recently resigned from the academy after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars - will now face a hearing on Friday, rather than on April 18, as was originally planned.

In a memo sent by academy president David Rubin - which has been obtained by People - it's been confirmed that the process has been brought forward in light of Smith's resignation.

The president also acknowledged that "suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies" under California law and the academy's own Standards of Conduct.

Rubin added: "It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion."

The academy announced plans to launch a formal review into Smith's behaviour shortly after the Oscars.

The statement read: "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

However, Smith - who won the Best Actor gong for his starring role in King Richard - subsequently resigned from the academy.

He said in a statement: "I have directly responded to the academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.

The actor is facing disciplinary action from the Academy after hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars. Photo / AP

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

"I betrayed the trust of the academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate.

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."