Eric McCormack and Janet McCormack are calling it quits after 26 years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Eric McCormack and his wife Janet Holden are calling it quits after 26 years of marriage.

Holden, a Hollywood director, filed documents to divorce the Will and Grace actor - who portrayed Will Truman in the NBC sitcom - in court last week.

According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, Holden cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for her break up from 60-year-old McCormack, who she married in 1997. Despite the filing, Holden has not listed a date of separation on the papers and neither couple are yet to publicly announce their separation.

The former couple first met on the set of TV show Lonesome Dove in 1994 going on to marry three years later and welcome one child, Finnigan Holden McCormack, 21, into their lives. The US news outlet reported Holden is seeking spousal support.

It is also claimed she wants to “end the court’s ability to award Eric spousal support”.

The pair have made several public appearances this year, including at the opening night after-party for play The Cottage on Broadway in New York City, in July.

In 2007, McCormack told how Holden was “different” to the actresses he had dated in the 90s, because she “wore jeans and drove a pick-up truck”.

He told The Guardian newspaper: “I met my wife, Janet, in 1994 on the set of a TV series.

“She was the assistant director. I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I’d been dating actresses but Janet was different,” adding, “She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck.”

In 1998, Holden admitted there was “a little bit of mystery and danger” about her and McCormack’s relationship when they first hooked up and told People magazine: “Which was fun.”

As well as being best known for Will and Grace, McCormack has also played Grant MacLaren in Netflix’s Travelers, and he starred as Dr Daniel Pierce in TNT crime drama ‘Perception’.