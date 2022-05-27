Kamahl Santamaria hasn't been seen on Breakfast since May 18. Photo / NZH

TVNZ's new star host Kamahl Santamaria has not been seen on Breakfast for nine days.

TVNZ has yet to acknowledge Santamaria's absence on air. He was last seen on the show on May 18.

When contacted by the Herald for comment, TVNZ issued a short statement revealing Santamaria is currently navigating a "family emergency".

A spokesperson from the network said, "Kamahl is currently away dealing with a family emergency."

They added: "The matter is private to Kamahl and we are respecting he and his family's privacy."

TVNZ are yet to confirm who will fill in for Santamaria on the morning news show.

Santamaria confirmed in April he would be officially joining TVNZ's Breakfast team after John Campbell took on another role as TVNZ's chief correspondent.

The former Al Jazeera news anchor shared his excitement on Twitter at the time after TVNZ revealed he would be joining Indira Stewart, Matty McLean and Jenny-May Clarkson at the Breakfast table.

"It's official ... I'll be joining the @Breakfaston1 team later this month!" he wrote.

"Looking forward to early starts, the unpredictability of live breakfast TV, and hanging out with Jenny-May, @MattyMcLean & @Indiratweets every day."

Santamaria, an Auckland-born journalist, started his career as a sports reporter for Newshub before leaving New Zealand to pursue other ventures.

He had been teasing the announcement on Twitter after revealing he was leaving Al Jazeera, where he worked for over 16 years.

And that’s it… signing off, after 16 and a half years.



And I *just* held it together! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/xtz5XF8p8I — Kamahl Santamaria (@KamahlOnTV) March 17, 2022

He told viewers, "Finally this half-hour we are always taught as journalists not to make the story about ourselves but it would be remiss not to mention that today has been my last day at Al Jazeera after nearly 16 and a half years.

"It has been the most extraordinary journey, surrounded by exceptional journalists telling the stories which matter. I am so proud to have been a part of this channel and I will miss it greatly."