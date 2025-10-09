The Woman in Cabin 10 – Netflix

From one always sad-looking Englishwoman to another, Keira Knightley stars in this new adaptation of Ruth Ware’s best-selling novel. The thriller is set in a world Lady Beckham would probably be quite comfy in – a super yacht in a luxe location. While on a travel assignment, Knightley’s character – Laura, a journalist – sees a fellow passenger tossed overboard in the middle of the night. And like any good newshound, she won’t stop digging until she gets to the truth, which seems rather elusive among the rich listers and glamour on board. The cast includes Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential and, yes, Neighbours) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and the story feels very Murder at the End of the World – which, if you haven’t seen it, is an exceptional, creepy watch (it’s on Disney+).

The Celebrity Traitors UK – ThreeNow

What do comedian Alan Carr, actor (and big old brain) Stephen Fry, former teen opera singer Charlotte Church and Olympic diver Tom Daley have in common? At this point, probably deep paranoia and a conviction that another celebrity is out to murder them ... or maybe they are the ones doing the murdering. The foursome joins 13 other British celebrities on The Celebrity Traitors UK, which started this week. If you’ve never seen the show, firstly, where have you been? And secondly, what a way to start. In each series – and there have been a few now – contestants travel to a remote castle, before some are secretly chosen to be Faithful and others Traitors. Over multiple spooky nights, the Traitors must murder Faithfuls one by one, while the Faithful have to try to vote out, as a group, the Traitors. Basically, whoever is standing at the end gets the prize money. It’s a brilliant game of suspicion, mistrust and hopeful belief – and it might just be the best thing on TV right now.

The Last Frontier – Apple TV+

After Con Air, it’s hard to understand why you would continue to transport criminals by plane, but here we go again. This time, a prison transport plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness. Dozens of prisoners freeze to death … but a bunch don’t, instead escaping into the mountains. Uh-oh spaghetti-o. That means the local cop’s day is about to get very, very bad indeed. And things get even worse when he cottons on to the fact that this probably wasn’t an accident. While it’s set in Alaska, the cast is a true Anzac affair, with Aussie Jason Clarke as our embattled police officer and Kiwi actor Simone Kessell co-starring.

John Candy: I Like Me – Prime Video

Colin Hanks (yes, Tom’s son, yes, they look identical) directs this documentary about the beloved comedian and Home Alone’s true Polka King hero, John Candy. The larger-than-life actor played roles that instantly won him fans and made people laugh, but as Dan Aykroyd says in this star-studded reflection on his talent, Candy was also “so gentlemanly … and so Canadian”. As the doco – and Candy’s life – unwind, we start to understand how hard it must have been to cope with the pressures of fame, and of being so damn Canadian. For Candy, that meant food, alcohol, smoking and an early death – at just 43. Yes, the stars come out in force in this film to share their memories of Candy – Steve Martin, Martin Short, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks and then some – but if you look past the celebrity, it’s simply a touching collection of memories, and of funny friends remembering maybe the funniest of the lot.

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars – Apple TV+

Despite the fact I’m not a tween, I watch a lot of YouTube. It might be my most-watched TV platform. I watch podcasts, I watch bloggers and vloggers and I watch Instagram accounts in video form. Don’t worry, I watch late-night shows and documentaries and British comedies that TV schedulers here haven’t heard of yet as well, but a lot of what I watch could be considered video social media content. One of my favourites is from TopJaw, two English lads who have built a media empire travelling around the world, meeting chefs and finding the very best (or at least most hyped) places to eat. It’s well worth a look if you a) like food and b) have some travel planned. Now, the host of that series, Jesse Burgess, is taking his love of the edible to the “proper” streaming platforms with this series that spotlights chefs around the world and the madness that goes into pursuing and maintaining Michelin stars. It’s kind of like F1’s Drive to Survive, but for dinner. Tasty and stressful, and high-quality.

Bridget Jones joined the New Zealand Herald in 2025. She has been a lifestyle and entertainment journalist and editor for more than 15 years.