Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday look was inspired by Siouxsie Sioux, Sophia Loren and “street goths”.

The actress has played The Addams Family character in two seasons of hit Netflix show Wednesday and she gets a glamorous makeover for a fundraising gala in season two – and now Ortega’s makeup artist Nirvana Jalalvand has revealed the inspiration behind her “intricate graphic goth eye makeup look”.

Jalalvand told People: “I created this double-winged look with a bit of blank space [at the corners] to open up the eye and hark back to that goth classic wing.

“It helped the shape of the eye blend in nicely with the mask that she wears to give that raven look ...

“[I] looked at Siouxsie Sioux and at what street goths are doing with their make-up and reined it in for a softer goth version ... [as well as Sophia Loren who] always had an incredibly structured wing liner.”