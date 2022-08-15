Wendy Petrie is left doing jazz hands when the transition graphics don't work. Video / TVNZ

No matter how slick an operation, every now and then live television succumbs to an unforeseen issue that leaves presenters out of words and grinning into the camera for much longer than anyone is comfortable with.

But for veteran broadcaster Wendy Petrie, who found herself stuck in a failed live cross on TVNZ's Breakfast this morning, she kept viewers entertained with something much more lively than a stayed smile.

As Petrie told viewers, "And here is your business market update for the morning," an upbeat track began to play. But instead of graphics appearing, the camera remained on Petrie whose smile slowly extended to show some teeth.

The camera remained.

Her eyebrows lifted. She turned her head. The camera stayed firmly fixed on her.

She wiggled her shoulders. She rolled her head.

Still, the audience had Petrie on their screens.

So the presenter employed a classic dance move not often seen on a live television news show: jazz hands.

Petrie shares her hot tip for a failed live cross. Photo / Instagram

As she shimmied splayed fingers and shrugged her shoulders, laughter filtered in from off-camera.

Petrie asked of the missing graphic, "See it? See it? Bitcoin. Dollars," and told viewers, "I really wish I could give you a market update. But I really - it's not my forte."

The camera manages to cut to a wide shot as Matty McLean suggests: "Buy high, sell low."

Petrie agrees, telling the audience, "That's it. So that's the advice today from business market analysts."

And McLean - who also has a go at throwing to the graphics and finds himself waiting too - adds, "When in doubt, just distract them Wendy."

"Exactly," replies Petrie. "Jazz hands."