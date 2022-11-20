Voyager 2022 media awards
TVNZ’s Wendy Petrie struts ‘80s catwalk’ moves at Christchurch fashion show fundraiser

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
TVNZ host Wendy Petrie dusted off her 1980s catwalk moves at a charity fundraiser. Image / Supplied

TVNZ presenter Wendy Petrie has turned back the clock and dusted off her “80s catwalk” modelling skills at a charity fashion show.

Taking to the catwalk dressed in a glittering Hailwood gown, Petrie gave cheering fans a swivel and a hip pop, a hair toss and a big grin as she joined the models on the runway at Fashion for a Cure Christchurch.

Petrie, who was also the MC of the event that raises money for Breast Cancer Cure, shared her model moment in a video to Instagram.

She wrote: “Bringing back the 80′s catwalk moves?! I should stick to my MC job. Thanks Christchurch, with your amazing generosity we raised a huge amount for Breast Cancer Cure @breastcancercure.”

Followers were quick to praise Petrie’s star turn with fellow TVNZ colleague Renee Wright commenting: “Yasss Mama! Show em how it’s done.”

And One News reporter Maddy Lloyd writing: “Go Wends! ...”

It’s not the first time Petrie, who trained as a dancer and was a cheerleader in Auckland rugby’s 91FM troupe in the 90s, has revealed she’s got some snazzy moves up her sleeve.

Back in August she found herself stuck in a failed live cross on TVNZ’s Breakfast and decided to keep viewers entertained with something much more lively than a staid smile.

After what felt like hours of grinning and glancing off camera, the veteran broadcaster employed a classic dance move not often seen on television news shows: jazz hands.

The moment was shared to Breakfast’s Instagram with the caption: “When the graphics don’t work and you need a distraction, jazz hands!!”


And last September she impressed viewers when she and Wright shared a dance routine set to Mariah Carey’s Fantasy.

Petrie shared the video on her Instagram and TikTok accounts to rave reviews:

“Wow you can really dance!” one fan wrote while Breakfast presenter Matty McLean commented: ““Oh my God you guys are AMAZING!”

TVNZ presenter Wendy Petrie channelled her dance moves from her cheerleading days in a bid to compete with the Breakfast team. Photos / TVNZ / Photosport
