Watch: 'No one's giving me answers' - The Hits radio station's prank call to 'Donald Trump'

The Hits breakfast host Jono Pryor has unleashed a high-profile prank on his colleague Ben Boyce after pretending to ruin a fake conversation between Jacinda Ardern and Donald Trump.

Jono and Ben were cold-calling American phone numbers in a bid to talk about the upcoming US election.

But Jono, with the help of the world's best Trump impersonator John Di Domenico, decided to take it one step further and put in a call to the White House.

In the prank, Jono bluffs his way past a number of fake White House staffers, pretending to be Shortland Street star Chris Warner, posing as Jacinda Ardern's Chief of Staff.

He tells the fake Donald Trump Jacinda Ardern wants to wish the President well before the election.

After bluffing his way through, an actor then puts through Jono and Ben to Di Domenico who is playing Trump in the prank.

"Hello Prime Minister, how are you?" Trump asks, leaving The Hits crew scrambling to get a colleague to impersonate Ardern.

Actor, comedian and writer John Di Domenico was part of a prank with Jono and Ben, pretending to be US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

The fake Ardern asks Trump how he is before wishing him well.

But the prank soon leaves Ben panicking. After thinking the call had ended, Ben said to Jono live on air, "Was that bulls***? Are you in on something here?"

That's when Trump responds again saying "I can hear people, are we still on?"

"I hear a lot of voices, is this a secure line? Hello? Kelly, can you figure what the hell is going on?

"This line should not be open, this is a breach of national security."

Ben then interrupts and says he doesn't know what is going on and believes a prank is being played and reveals he's from a radio station in New Zealand.

Ben Boyce goes into panic after thinking he had ruined a phone interview with Donald Trump. Photo / NZME

Trump responded again, saying "Excuse me! I thought we had a great relationship and no one is giving me any f***ing answers.

This better not be any Borat s*** that happened to Mike Pence. We do not like that at all. You're just screwing around with us and I don't appreciate this, especially two days before the most contentious election in the United States ... this crap is not funny. It's not funny."

Ben then freaked out, telling Trump he has no idea what is going on.

Jono then put Ben out of his misery, telling him it was a prank.