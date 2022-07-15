The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Main Teaser. Video / Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has released its first full-length trailer of the Lord of the Rings prequel.

The NZ$1.6 billion series is set to be released in September, and now fans who are eagerly anticipating its arrival have been granted a two-minute and 30-second peek at what they can expect.

In the trailer released earlier today, fans not only get a glimpse of New Zealand's breathtaking scenery showcased in the series, but they see Morfydd Clark, a Swedish-born Welsh actress, make her debut as Galadriel, who was originally played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's films of the JRR Tolkien novels.

Robert Aramayo – best known for playing a young Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones - stars as Elrond.

The two characters are shown in the trailer with Galadriel warning Elrond, "The enemy is still out there. The question now is where."

The series was filmed in New Zealand. Photo / YouTube @primevideo

Fans were also shown their first look at the various Middle Earth realms set to feature during the series. Realms included in the series will be the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm and the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, as reported by The Guardian.

The trailer comes after Amazon released the show's synopsis in January 2021 and a teaser trailer in February during the Super Bowl LVI ad break.

"This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness," Amazon reveals.

Morfydd Clark makes her debut as Galadriel. Photo / YouTube @primevideo

The Amazon production was estimated to cost a staggering $1.43 billion overall, and the franchise was set to be filmed entirely in Aotearoa.

But in August, Amazon announced that season two will be filmed in the UK instead.

Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash released a statement in August last year saying he was disappointed by the decision. According to Nash, the decision impacted more than 1200 people who were working on the first season of LOTR.

"The Government was informed of the decision yesterday.

"Amazon Studios advised that post-production work on season one will continue in New Zealand till June 2022. However, season two will be filmed in the UK as part of a strategy by the studio to expand its production space and consolidate its footprint in the UK."

• The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.