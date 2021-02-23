Watch: Crazed game show contestant loses it, trashes set after narrow defeat

A contestant on an Icelandic quiz show similar to University Challenge was caught on camera having a tantrum, throwing a glass and trashing the set after losing.

During an episode of Gettu Betur, translated to Make a Better Guess, the contestant can be seen reacting badly after the opposition answered the question correctly.

It's safe to say he didn't take losing well.

Footage shows the contestant throwing his glass of water onto the ground before knocking over his podium he was standing at.

He is then seen grabbing his teammate's glass of water and throwing it into the wall, causing it to smash before storming off the set.

Host Kristjana Arnarsdóttir was shocked but attempted to carry on with proceedings.

Moments later the show was interrupted when the sound of objects being thrown backstage could be heard echoing through the studio as other contestants and audience members looked on in shock.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with one Twitter user translating what was being said among all the drama.

They explained that the contestant's reaction came after the other team answered the question correctly a "millisecond" ahead of them.

"The other team gives the correct answer which wins them the match, after apparently only being a millisecond or so ahead of them on the buzzer, and the presenter confirms it's the right answer," they wrote.

Either the presenter or the guy's teammate says "Woah, what's going on?" when he does it and then the presenter says they have a result in the match and suggests going to commercials."

Gettu Betur is a game show like University Challenge, where two teams of students from high school or college compete against each other by answering questions.