Irish presenter Vogue Williams says she hates her name.
The 39-year-old says she was teased in her teens because of her unusual moniker and is baffled as to why her parents chose something so “tacky”.
She told The Daily Telegraph: “Vogue is just very, very tacky. It’s cigarettes and aRange Rover.
“It’s not like [my mum] was some Jimi Hendrix kind of vibe person. She was very, very well behaved.”
Noting she wasn’t bothered until she started getting teased in her teens, she added: “Then around 18 and 19, it got cool again, and now I’m kind of going into the territory of, like, when I’m a granny, people saying, ‘Who? Granny Vogue?’”
Although Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews are frequently in the public eye, the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcaster has hired someone to look after her social media accounts and is trying to be online less because she thinks the internet has grown increasingly “negative”.
She said: “To be honest, we keep a lot of stuff private. We’re open enough online.
“I don’t have to be online too much. I think it’s become quite a negative landscape. Look at that Coldplay couple. That just wouldn’t have happened 15 years ago, and it’s just gone viral. And everyone forgets there are families behind that who are really struggling. We’re just turning it into memes ...