Vogue Williams dislikes her name, describing it as "tacky" and recalling being teased in her teens. Photo / Getty Images

Vogue Williams dislikes her name, describing it as "tacky" and recalling being teased in her teens. Photo / Getty Images

Irish presenter Vogue Williams says she hates her name.

The 39-year-old says she was teased in her teens because of her unusual moniker and is baffled as to why her parents chose something so “tacky”.

She told The Daily Telegraph: “Vogue is just very, very tacky. It’s cigarettes and a Range Rover.

“It’s not like [my mum] was some Jimi Hendrix kind of vibe person. She was very, very well behaved.”

Noting she wasn’t bothered until she started getting teased in her teens, she added: “Then around 18 and 19, it got cool again, and now I’m kind of going into the territory of, like, when I’m a granny, people saying, ‘Who? Granny Vogue?’”