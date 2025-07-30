Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Vogue Williams calls her name ‘tacky’, recalls teasing in teens

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Vogue Williams dislikes her name, describing it as "tacky" and recalling being teased in her teens. Photo / Getty Images

Vogue Williams dislikes her name, describing it as "tacky" and recalling being teased in her teens. Photo / Getty Images

Irish presenter Vogue Williams says she hates her name.

The 39-year-old says she was teased in her teens because of her unusual moniker and is baffled as to why her parents chose something so “tacky”.

She told The Daily Telegraph: “Vogue is just very, very tacky. It’s cigarettes and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save