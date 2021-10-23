Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle

The pair have a close bond. Photo / Meadow Walker

When Meadow Walker walked down the aisle she had to do it without her father, the late actor Paul Walker.

But she still had family.

Paul Walker's Fast and the Furious co-star Vin Diesel did the honours, accompanying the 22-year-old model as she wed Louis Thornton-Allan at the ceremony in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Meadow Walker shared photos of the special day online, posting to Instagram with the caption: "We're married!"

In one photo, Diesel can be seen walking her down the aisle.

The bride told Vogue that the small ceremony was exactly what she and Thornton-Allan wanted

"We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple," she said.

"Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."

A still from video show Vin Diesel with Meadow Walker. Photo / Meadow Walker/Instagram

Diesel is godfather to Meadow, who was only 15 when her father tragically died in a crash in 2013.

She has remained close to the star, regularly spending time with his family.

Last year, she posted a selfie photo with Diesel's children, Hania, Vincent and Pauline.

Diesel's daughter Pauline was actually named after the late star, he has previously revealed.

"It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world," Diesel told American outlet Today in 2015.