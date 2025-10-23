Victoria Beckham attributes her 26-year marriage to David Beckham to enduring challenges together. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham says she and husband David Beckham’s marriage has lasted 26 years because they’ve coped with everything that has been thrown at them and “ridden the damn storm”.

The former Spice Girl was directly asked about David’s alleged affair with his PA Rebecca Loos and explained that the pair had come through because they have learned to withstand anything.

When asked how she and the former England footballer deal with speculation about their marriage, Victoria, 51, told the Call Her Daddy podcast: “Do you know ... we’ve had so much thrown at us and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary and by the way, people said it wouldn’t work ... 26 years.

“We’ve had so much thrown at us and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the damn storm.”

The allegations were mentioned in David’s Netflix documentary Beckham last year and the football legend described it as the toughest period in his and Victoria’s marriage.