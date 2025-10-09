Victoria Beckham says she battled an eating disorder and struggled with intense media scrutiny of her body. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham reflects on past body dysmorphia and media scrutiny in new docuseries

Victoria Beckham says she battled an eating disorder and struggled with intense media scrutiny of her body. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham is opening up about her “unhealthy” relationship with her body in a candid new docuseries.

The former Spice Girl confessed she battled an eating disorder in her new Netflix show, Victoria Beckham, which came out October 9.

She said the pressure to maintain a certain look began to change how she viewed herself.

“I really started to doubt myself and not like myself, because I let it affect me. I didn’t know what I saw when I looked in the mirror – you lose all sense of reality. I was just very critical myself.”

Beckham revealed her body dysmorphia led to her managing her weight “in an incredibly unhealthy way”, something she hid from loved ones.