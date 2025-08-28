Italian director Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia – about an Italian president grappling with doubts over whether to sign a euthanasia bill into law – was the first main in-competition movie presented on Wednesday.

“Dwelling on doubt and then allowing that doubt to mature into a decision is something that is increasingly rare,” Sorrentino told journalists.

Mother, a film depicting Mother Teresa as a sometimes ruthless figure struggling to reconcile her views on motherhood and abortion, opened the secondary Orizzonti section.

Eyes were set to quickly turn to Hollywood’s favourite leading man, Clooney, who stepped off a water taxi in Venice with his wife Amal on Tuesday.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney. Photo / Getty Images

On Thursday, he will be seen in the premiere of Netflix-produced comedy Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach, in which he plays a top Hollywood actor with an identity crisis.

On the same night is the premiere of sci-fi comedy Bugonia from Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, which stars Emma Stone as a pharmaceutical executive kidnapped by people who mistake her for an alien.

Roberts, meanwhile, will appear at Venice for the first time on Friday in the out-of-competition cancel-culture drama After the Hunt, from Italy’s Luca Guadagnino.

Winners of the festival’s prestigious Golden Bear top prize often go on to Oscar glory, such as Nomadland or Joker in previous years.

Pro-Palestinian protest

Though the festival and this year’s jury president, Alexander Payne, (Sideways) were keen to focus on the roster of movies making their world premieres in the next 11 days, world events dominated their day-one press conference.

Protesters held up a “Free Palestine” banner in front of the festival’s main building, while a group of Italian film professionals have called on organisers to openly condemn Israel’s invasion and siege of Gaza.

A demonstration to condemn Israel and the war in Gaza has been called for Saturday in Venice by hundreds of local political and rights groups.

The festival had already declared “huge sadness and suffering vis-a-vis what is happening in Gaza and Palestine”, its director Alberto Barbera told reporters. But he ruled out rescinding invitations to pro-Israeli actors.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stand in front of the Palazzo del Cinema with Palestinian flags and a "Free Palestine" poster. Photo / Getty Images

Israel’s nearly two-year bombardment of Gaza also featured prominently during the Cannes film festival in May, where hundreds of movie figures signed a petition saying they were “ashamed” of their industry’s “passivity” about the war.

The festival has selected a film about the war for its main competition – The Voice of Hind Rajab by Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, which reconstructs the death of 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed last year by Israeli forces.

Jude Law plays Putin

The flurry of premieres to be screened in Venice also include Guillermo del Toro’s big-budget remake of Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac, or Bigelow’s political thriller A House of Dynamite, starring Idris Elba.

In one of the boldest casting choices, British actor Jude Law will try his hand at Vladimir Putin in Olivier Assayas’ The Wizard of the Kremlin, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson portrays mixed martial arts champion Mark Kerr in much-hyped The Smashing Machine from Benny Safdie.

Jarmusch marks his first time in Venice’s main lineup with Father Mother Sister Brother, bringing together Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver and Tom Waits, while Taiwan-born model and actress Shu Qi makes her directorial debut with Nuhai (Girl).

- Agence France-Presse