Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Venice Film Festival opens with star power, and Gaza protesters

By Alexandria Sage
AFP·
4 mins to read

The Venice Film Festival opened with stars like Julia Roberts and George Clooney attending. Photo / Getty Images

The Venice Film Festival opened with stars like Julia Roberts and George Clooney attending. Photo / Getty Images

The Venice Film Festival has kicked off with Hollywood royalty arriving for Italy’s glitzy movie showcase where a strong lineup of star-packed films will vie with protests about the Gaza war for public attention.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are some of the biggest names at the 82nd edition of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save