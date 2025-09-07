Instead, the film about a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli troops last year, which reduced many festival viewers to tears, was given the grand jury second prize.
Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania produced a dramatised retelling of Hind Rajab Hamada’s ordeal after she was trapped in a car that came under fire while she and her relatives were fleeing Gaza City.
It was the most talked-about movie on the Venice Lido and tipped by many as the likely winner, after a 23-minute standing ovation at its premiere earlier this week.
Hind Rajab’s story “is not hers alone”, Ben Hania said as she accepted her award.
“It is tragically the story of an entire people enduring genocide, inflicted by a criminal Israeli regime that acts with impunity,” she added.
Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and Oscar-winning directors Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) and Mexico’s Alfonso Cuaron (Roma) joined the film as executive producers after editing had been completed.
Jarmusch signalled his opposition to Israel’s continued siege and bombardment of Gaza by wearing a badge saying “Enough” at the Venice awards ceremony.
Best actors
Meanwhile, China’s Xin Zhilei won the best actress award for her role in The Sun Rises On Us All, directed by compatriot Cai Shangjun.
The 39-year-old actor plays a woman trying to make amends with her former lover, who served time in prison for a crime she had committed.
Italy’s Toni Servillo won the best actor award after wowing audiences in Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia, playing an Italian President wrestling with whether to sign a euthanasia bill into law.
Servillo was one of several award-winners to speak about Gaza from the stage, expressing “admiration” for activists on a flotilla of boats attempting to break Israel’s siege of Gaza.
They “have decided to set sail with courage to reach Palestine and to bring a sign of humanity to a land where human dignity is daily and cruelly demeaned”, Servillo said.
Father Mother Sister Brother is the first Jarmusch film to compete at Venice.