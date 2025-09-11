Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

US pop star Britney Spears responds to critics as concerns about her wellbeing continue

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Injunction gags media on some details of the Tom Phillips case and hospitality leaders react to the cancellation of Taranaki's Womad festival.

Britney Spears has responded to criticism of her living conditions as fans become increasingly concerned about the singer’s wellbeing.

The pop star shared an image of fellow child star Justin Bieber and his son Jack James to Instagram yesterday.

She captioned the post: “Shame on those who judged my home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save