NZ Herald Morning News Update | Injunction gags media on some details of the Tom Phillips case and hospitality leaders react to the cancellation of Taranaki's Womad festival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

US pop star Britney Spears responds to critics as concerns about her wellbeing continue

Britney Spears has responded to criticism of her living conditions as fans become increasingly concerned about the singer’s wellbeing.

The pop star shared an image of fellow child star Justin Bieber and his son Jack James to Instagram yesterday.

She captioned the post: “Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas !!! I’m in love with this picture !!!”, bizarrely referencing recent commentary about her welfare.

Commenters have noted that Spears’ home appears to be in disarray in recent videos, even speculating that the mysterious material in the background may be dog poo.

She frequently shares clips of her dancing and singing at home, sometimes in varying states of undress.