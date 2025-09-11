According to the Daily Mail, a source close to Spears said the star is not “functioning like an adult would function”.
A different insider said the Grammy winner was “having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years”.
Comments on the recent post have been turned off.
Spears shot to fame as a child, starring on Disney’s All New Mickey Mouse Club before transitioning into music as a teenager.
She was the subject of extensive media attention throughout the early 2000s, leading to her public breakdown in 2008.
The then 26-year-old was put in a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, that same year.
Though the conservatorship was meant to be temporary, Jamie Spears had control of the Toxic singer’s personal life and finances until 2021.
The star is reportedly still reeling after 13 years of “abusive” control and finds revisiting the past “very traumatic”, the Sun reports.
The 43-year-old shares two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18.
A source told US Weekly the boys are repairing their relationship with Spears after years of estrangement.
“The boys are maturing and they want their mom in their lives, and Britney is really happy about that. She’s so grateful to have them in her life. She feels whole again.”