US election: Dave Chappelle roasts Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live

By: Nick Bond

Dave Chappelle did not hold back during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, calling President Donald Trump a "racist".

The comedian hosted the programme just hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave their respective victory speeches.

"This morning after the results came in, I got a text from a friend of mine in London," he said during his monologue. "And she said, 'The world feels like a safer place. Now that America has a new president.' And I said, 'That's great, but America doesn't."

Chappelle continued: "Do you guys remember what life was like before Covid? I do. There was a mass shooting every week. Anyone remember that? Thank God for Covid. Some had to lock these murderer whites up and keep them in the house all summer long."

The comedian also touched on Americans who refused to wear a face mask to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"I don't know why poor white people don't like wearing masks. What is the problem? You wear a mask at a klan rally. Wear it at a Walmart too," he joked.

And speaking about Donald Trump, Chappelle said: "Called the coronavirus the 'kung flu.' I see it you racist, hilarious son of a bitch."

