US election: Dave Chappelle roasts Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle did not hold back during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, calling President Donald Trump a "racist".

The comedian hosted the programme just hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave their respective victory speeches.

"This morning after the results came in, I got a text from a friend of mine in London," he said during his monologue. "And she said, 'The world feels like a safer place. Now that America has a new president.' And I said, 'That's great, but America doesn't."

Chappelle continued: "Do you guys remember what life was like before Covid? I do. There was a mass shooting every week. Anyone remember that? Thank God for Covid. Some had to lock these murderer whites up and keep them in the house all summer long."

The comedian also touched on Americans who refused to wear a face mask to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"I don't know why poor white people don't like wearing masks. What is the problem? You wear a mask at a klan rally. Wear it at a Walmart too," he joked.

And speaking about Donald Trump, Chappelle said: "Called the coronavirus the 'kung flu.' I see it you racist, hilarious son of a bitch."

Chappelle's monologue was praised on social media.

Dave Chappelle is the GOAT. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 8, 2020

Dave Chappelle is probably the only comedian who can call a crowd of Caucasians “muderous whites” and get this type of laughter #SNL pic.twitter.com/HOgm0sgooh — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) November 8, 2020

SNL just letting Dave Chappelle say anything and it's beautiful, this audience doesn't deserve this with the way they're reacting his comedic timing is a masterclass. pic.twitter.com/Z6OZlCiM4J — Ahmed🇸🇴/A&R for Griselda Records (@big_business_) November 8, 2020