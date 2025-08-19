“This coupon entitles you to one free peep show,” said another.
The fabric features several designs of bunnies and easter eggs, child friendly images made inappropriate by the accompanying text.
In one particularly explicit example, a square reads, “let’s pretend we’re rabbits and do whatever comes naturally.”
The video was reshared by user @savannah00112, garnering over 23 million views and over 20,000 comments.
While Brown said her parents couldn’t remember where they bought the dress, commenters quickly identified it as being made by Lele & Co.
The small US company have now removed the item from sale and posted a statement regarding the controversy.
“This particular piece was a resale item from a vendor, and regrettably, I did not catch the offensive wording before it was listed.”
In the post, a spokesperson defended the brand from “slander based on unfounded claims”, claiming the public response “will not diminish the passion that founded this company.”
“For the record, the item in question has been promptly removed from my website and all social media accounts. All remaining stock was destroyed immediately.”
The dress still appears to be for sale on numerous other websites, with the manufacturer yet to be identified.