US brand pulls children’s dress with explicit messages after backlash

A mother has shared a warning to social media after discovering creepy messages on the fabric of her young daughter’s dress.

News.com.au reports the concerning TikTok video, originally posted by Halifax woman Heather Brown, has forced the company to destroy all remaining stock.

In the clip, Brown was horrified to find her daughter’s Easter dress had disturbing messages printed alongside images of chicks and jellybeans.

“This is the wildest, creepiest thing I’ve encountered as a mother,” she said as she showed various phrases with a seemingly sexual overtone.

“Want to have an Easter egg hunt under the covers?” reads one.