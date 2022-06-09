Alison Hawkins is the widow of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Photo / Getty Images

Alison Hawkins, the wife of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has made her first public statement since his death at the age of 50.

Alison posted to Instagram this morning with the caption: "My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor.

"Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief."

Alison, who also shared three children with the drummer, also thanked fans for their pivotal role in her late husband's life and for inspiring him to always try and push himself with every live performance.

Taylor Hawkins, Annabelle Hawkins and Alison Hawkins attend the Los Angeles Premiere of the film Studio 666. Photo / Getty Images

"As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance."

"Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family."

Alison concluded her post by promising fans that the Foo Fighters drummer's "endearing spirit and deep love of music" will continue to live on "through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalogue of songs he contributed to and created".

"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you and we love you too."

This post follows an announcement from the Hawkins family earlier today that the Foo Fighters will be playing two special tribute concerts later this year.

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters. Photo / Getty Images

A post on the official Foo Fighters Instagram says the event is dedicated to "our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother."

The first concert kicks off on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London, with the second show planned for September 27 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.