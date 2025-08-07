Ure joined British new wave band Ultravoxin 1979, helping the band rise to prominence with hits such as Vienna and Dancing with Tears in My Eyes.
In 1984, he co-wrote the charity song Do They Know It’s Christmas? with Bob Geldof.
Recorded by supergroup Band Aid,which featured British and Irish A-list musicians such as George Michael, Bono, and Phil Collins, the song raised over $16 million for Ethiopian famine relief within a year of its release.
Ure, alongside Geldof, organised the Live Aidcharity concerts in London and Philadelphiathe following year, which raised further millions for the famine.
In 1979, Ure played guitar for Irish rock band Thin Lizzy during the remainder of their US tour when member Gary Moore suddenly quit halfway through.
In the statement, Ure said he is committed to performing all the shows scheduled for this month and that his 2026 tour, A Man of Two Worlds, would go ahead as planned.