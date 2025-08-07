Labour declines invitations to a meeting to brief it on NCEA changes, and 16% of students failed to achieve NCEA level 1 or above in 2024. Video / Herald NOW

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Scottish singer-songwriter Midge Ure has postponed the three shows he was scheduled to play in New Zealand due to health concerns.

The former Ultravox frontman said in a statement that “it is with great sadness and difficulty that I have to reschedule all shows planned from September onwards”.

“During a recent routine check-up, doctors discovered a health issue that requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery.”

Ure, 71, was set to perform shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in late October as part of the tour.

The last time Ure toured New Zealand was in 2020.