UK TV personality, kicked out of Oz over naked quarantine stunt, claims to have been let back in

Controversial right wing UK influencer, Katie Hopkins, claims to have returned to Australia, a month after being deported for flaunting quarantine rules. Photo / Instagram

Controversial right wing UK influencer, Katie Hopkins, claims to have returned to Australia, a month after being deported for flaunting quarantine rules. Photo / Instagram

Controversial UK personality Katie Hopkins has said she is back in Australia one month after being deported – but something doesn't seem right.

The British celebrity has claimed she is heading back to Australia after being kicked out last month over inappropriate hotel quarantine behaviour.

But doubts have been raised about her claims given her visa was revoked.

The far right commentator has been flown to Australia in July to appear on Channel 7's reality show Big Brother VIP in July, but was sent packing before she could complete her mandatory two-week quarantine.

Now Hopkins has claimed she had re-entered Australia early on Sunday morning in a post to Instagram where she was seated on the floor of what appeared to be an airport.

"The glamour is REAL people," she wrote alongside the photo, which showed her working on a laptop with her face mask worn on her chin.

"Let's get among it. Are you ready Australia? Deputy Prime Minister – I'm back with my bongos – you utter C**kwomble. #freeaustralia," her post read.

Yet there were no signs in her immediate surroundings that suggested she had in fact returned, with a power point next to her not the shape of a typical Australian one, while writing on the trolley next to her appeared to be in Spanish.

Indeed the Home Affairs website states returning to Australia so soon after being given the boot is not likely to see you welcomed in with open arms.

"If you are removed from Australia on character grounds, you may have difficulty satisfying the character test when applying for another visa to re-enter Australia."

The controversial personality was given the boot in July after boasting on social media about taunting hotel guards by answering her door naked without wearing a mask.

In one of her rants shared to Instagram, she likened Covid-19 to the flu and in another, compared migrants to cockroaches. Additionally, she said people with dementia should not block hospital beds.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews confirmed Hopkins' "critical skills" visa had been cancelled and she would be deported, describing her behaviour as "despicable".

It was understood Hopkins was also dumped from the reality series, leaving many to speculate how she managed to get into the country for a second time.

The 46-year-old also took aim at state leaders for enforcing lockdowns and has regularly argued, "Australians must be set free" and that those following the rules were "brainwashed".

It came after Hopkins shared a video Sunday morning of her tumultuous experience with entering Australia, which she said was filmed in July, before she was deported.