Phillip Schofield grew up in New Zealand and began his career in TV here before moving back to the UK.

Popular UK TV show host Phillip Schofield has been criticised by hundreds of Kiwis for misrepresenting New Zealand's Covid-19 strategy to British viewers.

Schofield, who has UK and New Zealand citizenship, told more than a million viewers of ITV's This Morning show that "the rest of the world is moving forward, while it feels like New Zealand is moving backwards".

The comments were made during an interview with The Telegraph journalist Camilla Tominey, who called New Zealand's move back into the traffic-light "red" phase "state control on steroids".

Kia ora @schofe who are your sources because Auckland is very busy, cafes are full, streets are congested, people are out running. You don't need to be outraged on our behalf. Aro atu ki tō whenua. https://t.co/oGXoMezZzo — 🌺Mihingarangi Forbes (@Mihi_Forbes) January 28, 2022

"I mean, Ardern is left-wing. She perhaps wants to prioritise public health over New Zealand's probably flailing economy," Tominey said.

"But I mean, it's just ludicrous. It's not just the fact that it's completely using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

"But the Omicron variant is producing mild illness."

The World Health Organisation has warned against describing the Omicron variant as mild, saying it is still killing people across the world.

She continued: "So what you're saying is people should be self-isolating for up to a month with effectively the sniffles.

"I mean, if it was some horrific variant that was now sweeping the globe which was even worse than the original variant, perhaps you could somehow justify the behaviour.

"But I mean, what is returning to normal?" Tominey asked.

They aren't "moving forward", they are ignoring it. It is quiet around, at least in Queenstown. But that isn't because people aren't allowed out, it's because people just don't want to get Covid. It's what people are choosing, not the govt. — mydogslife | BLM (@mydogslife3) January 28, 2022

Schofield, who grew up in New Zealand and began his career in TV here before moving back to the UK, responded by quoting an opinion column by Act leader David Seymour, saying "the rest of the world is moving forward, while it feels like New Zealand is moving backwards".

Schofield went on to say New Zealanders face 24 days in isolation, the "streets are empty" and "the NZ tourism trade is finished". He said the country is "essentially closed".

He also said: "If you try import a lateral flow test to test yourself at home you face six months in jail."

The NZ Customs website says "importing, manufacturing, supplying, selling, packing, or using a point-of-care test for SARS-CoV-2 or Covid-19" must be authorised to "prevent testing for Covid-19 using unverified or unaccredited methods or tools".

Kiwis on social media were quick to respond to Schofield's comments.

Broadcaster Mihingarangi Forbes asked Schofield via Twitter: "Who are your sources because Auckland is very busy, cafes are full, streets are congested, people are out running."

Ko Kelly Ahau tweeted: "Was in Queenstown a couple of weekends ago. Day tripped to Arrowtown and Wanaka. It was quieter than the usual heaving mass. BUT there were people out and about. It was really pleasant ... People ARE choosing caution, following advice ... but we are free!"

Another said: "Hilariously inaccurate propaganda to divert from Conservative/Brexit trainwrecks. The UK media is fantasy land, free of facts, we aren't even in a lockdown and have spent less time in them with genuine success. 53 deaths! Not today, not this week, not in one town, in total!"

"Phil Schofield is talking total bollocks though. Its not true at all," tweeted Geoff Aldwinckle.

"Hilariously woeful misrepresentation. It's like a parody," wrote 'Kiwi Craig'.

"Dear Phillip Schofield - I'm a Brit in NZ. What you quoted here is a poor political take on the NZ situation. We have much more freedom than outlined (and have throughout) here and a very effective border control. Things are stepping up for Omicron, but they've done really well here," Desperate Dad tweeted in reply to the Schofield comments.

An ex ITN cameraman based in the UK, James Dutton, tweeted: "53 deaths. In total. 94% vaccination rate. We'd give anything to be in their position."