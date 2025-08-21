Five will perform at The Trusts Arena on May 25, 2026.

UK boy band Five reunite for Auckland concert in 2026, first full line-up since 2000

Five will perform at The Trusts Arena on May 25, 2026.

One of the 1990s’ biggest boy bands have reunited in full – and they’re bringing their tour to New Zealand.

British pop group Five, stylised as 5ive, will perform a one-off concert at The Trusts Arena in Auckland on May 25, 2026, as part of their Keep On Movin’ world tour.

It will be the group’s first full line-up performance in New Zealand since 2000, when they played Eventfinda Stadium (then North Shore Events Centre) and Wellington’s TSB Arena (then Queens Wharf Events Centre).

Fans began speculating on a potential tour Downunder this week after the band shared photos of beaches, Vegemite and kiwifruit on Instagram with the caption “AUNZ”.

While variations of the band have toured Aotearoa more recently, including a three-member show at Auckland’s The Powerstation in 2024, next year’s concert will be the first with all five original members – Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Abz Love and Jason Paul “J” Brown – back together.