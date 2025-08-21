Formed in 1997 after individual auditions with music mogul Simon Cowell, Five have sold more than 20 million records worldwide, with every single they released managing to hit the UK Top 10.
Tracks from the band, such as If Ya Gettin’ Down, Everybody Get Up and Got the Feelin’, will be familiar to Kiwis, having once topped local charts through the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“This has been a long time coming, and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it,” said Robinson.
“Reconnecting as a five-piece over the last year has been special, and I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can’t wait to do this all over again.”
Love added: “We really can’t wait to get back on stage together and see the fans, it’s gonna go off. Let’s gooooo!”
The New Zealand date follows a 12-show British arena tour, making it clear to fans the band are serious about getting back together.
Until this year, all five original members hadn’t been seen onstage together since 2001, after the band split in their heyday over a combination of burnout, internal conflict and mental health challenges.
Tickets for the Auckland show go on sale next Friday, August 29, at 11am.
Five: Keep On Movin’ Tour
Where: The Trusts Arena, Auckland
When: May 25, 2026
Tickets: Sales start on Friday, August 29, via tegdainty.com
