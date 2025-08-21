Advertisement
UK boy band Five reunite for Auckland concert in 2026, first full line-up since 2000

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Five will perform at The Trusts Arena on May 25, 2026.

One of the 1990s’ biggest boy bands have reunited in full – and they’re bringing their tour to New Zealand.

British pop group Five, stylised as 5ive, will perform a one-off concert at The Trusts Arena in Auckland on May 25, 2026, as part of their Keep On Movin’ world

Five: Keep On Movin’ Tour

