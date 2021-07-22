UK author Neil Gaiman joins spoonfuls of Northland talent for the Great Plate '21 Quarry Arts Centre fundraiser

British author Neil Gaiman holds a plate designed by his son, while Great Plate co-ordinator and gallery manager Hannah Mitchell showcases Gaiman's design. Photo / Supplied

British author Neil Gaiman holds a plate designed by his son, while Great Plate co-ordinator and gallery manager Hannah Mitchell showcases Gaiman's design. Photo / Supplied

An international best-selling author has added his touch to this year's annual fundraiser for the Quarry Arts Centre in Whangārei.

Popular UK fantasy writer and television producer Neil Gaiman has designed a plate – as did his 5-year-old son – to join the dishes in The Great Plate '21 Fundraiser.

The fundraiser will have plates designed by more than 100 local and international artists sold during online TradeMe auctions, starting on July 29, and displayed at the Yvonne Rust Gallery in Selwyn Ave.

Local potters Mike Regan, Marilyn Wheeler and Israel Dawson made the plates – minus about 30 that were made and designed by the artist.

Great Plate co-ordinator and gallery manager Hannah Mitchell said Gaiman joined mostly Northland artists in the lineup of creative "participlaters".

"He is in New Zealand at the moment, and I was delighted when he replied to my suggestion that he be involved with a resounding yes," she said.

Gaiman was well known for his graphic novel series Sandman, and dozens of books – such as Coraline, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, and Neverwhere.

Many of his books – some written for adults and others for kids - can be found dotted around Whangārei's libraries.

Gaiman's plate design aligns with the genre of his books as it features a fantastical moon, with his signature on the back. His son dreamed up an upside-down gingerbread man to front his plate, also signed on the back.

The week-long auction will wrap up on August 5, but each plate auction will end at a different time and could be extended depending on its popularity.

Related articles Crime Motive of statue thief unclear 8 Jul, 2020 10:00 PM Quick Read

"With a high calibre of artists and a large audience waiting to bid on them, we recommend you have all your notifications on and keep an eye on the closing times of your desired plates," Mitchell said.

The Great Plate '21 fundraiser aims to help the Quarry Arts Centre maintain its 40-year-old role in supporting local artists, showcasing the region's creative talents, and create accessible art programs.