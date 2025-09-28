On social media, Venezuela shared a close up of her ring, writing: “We are gettin married. So happy.”

The engagement echoes that of her mum and dad’s romance, who first met when Tyson was 17 and Paris was 15 - before rekindling their romance at her 16th birthday.

Venezuela Tyson flashed her ring and revealed she was "so happy". Photo / Paris Fury

The proposal has left social media with divided, with many saying the pair are “far too young.”

“Do children get engaged these days?,” wrote one viewer.

“They’re far too young to be making such a huge commitment to each other,” said another.

Others defended the decision.

“For everyone saying she’s too young - Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later …. don’t be haters,” wrote one.

Parents Tyson and Paris Fury revealed they were "so proud" at the news of Venezuela's engagement. Photo / Instagram

“Congratulations such a beautiful moment young but as you say you just know when you know,” said another.

“Absolutely beautiful. It’s travellers tradition to marry young and have their own family. She’s stunning and he seems lovely and besotted,” weighed in a third.

The pair first debuted their romance on social media back in June, sharing loved up snaps alongside each other at the races.

Noah is a boxer and an East Midlands belt holder - a detail that’s sure to have gone down well with ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson, who has dedicated his life to the sport and is a former heavyweight world champion.

