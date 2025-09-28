“They’re far too young to be making such a huge commitment to each other,” said another.
Others defended the decision.
“For everyone saying she’s too young - Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later …. don’t be haters,” wrote one.
“Congratulations such a beautiful moment young but as you say you just know when you know,” said another.
“Absolutely beautiful. It’s travellers tradition to marry young and have their own family. She’s stunning and he seems lovely and besotted,” weighed in a third.
The pair first debuted their romance on social media back in June, sharing loved up snaps alongside each other at the races.
Noah is a boxer and an East Midlands belt holder - a detail that’s sure to have gone down well with ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson, who has dedicated his life to the sport and is a former heavyweight world champion.