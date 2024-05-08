Tyla attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Tyla attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Tyla’s skintight sand gown by Balmain had heads turning at the Met Gala. Now, footage has come to light showing the Water singer getting cut out of her dress after walking the carpet.

Tyla made headlines on Monday as she arrived at the 2024 Met Gala wearing a dress that looked as if it was made of sand. Accessorised with an hourglass clutch, the ensemble was Balmain’s chief designer Olivier Rousteing’s interpretation of the theme “Garden of Time”.

The gown was inspired by the sands of time, in keeping with the JG Ballard story that the theme was based on.

However, the dress was so perfectly moulded to Tyla body that it made it difficult for the star to move. Videos of the 22-year-old songstress being carried up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art quickly went viral online, showing how solid and unmoving the dress was, reports the Daily Mail.

Now, a video shared by Rousteing shows the singer being cut out of her dress once she had made it up the stairs.

In a new clip posted to his Instagram, Rousteing could be seen taking a pair of scissors to the gown and cutting it into a mini dress cut above the knee so that the singer could move more freely.

“And what you didn’t see … inside the MET,” Rousteing, who has served as the creative director of Balmain since 2011, captioned the post.

In photographs taken on the first Monday of May, a team of four people could be seen picking Tyla up and helping her ascend the stairs at the event.

This comes after the South African singer cancelled the North American leg of her tour due to an undisclosed injury, which she revealed had “tragically worsened” over time.

Tyla also postponed her European tour, which was set to start in March.

The Met Gala is a fundraising dinner for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (or the Met) in New York City and coincides with the opening of the gallery’s latest exhibition.

However, it has become one of the biggest annual fashion events, which sees A-listers get dressed up in elaborate and experimental outfits.

The Met Gala is run by Vogue, the major international fashion magazine, and, despite its extensive red carpet coverage, is a private event, with a strict no phone and no social media policy inside.

However, the invitees’ journey from being dropped off to entering the museum is greeted with an array of flashing lights and hordes of photographers capturing the much-anticipated arrivals.

What makes the event different from every other red carpet do is the attire, which is often outlandish, interpretive and imaginative. Guests typically team up with well-known fashion houses to create a look that brings to life the event’s dress code, which changes every year.

Now, the annual gala has become a competition for who can be the most jaw-dropping - and there have been a few outstanding moments over the years.