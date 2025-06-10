“We’re working hard on the new album so we can return to the stage as soon as possible.”

RM said there had been “many difficult and painful moments” during his 18 months of military service.

“Since returning, I’ve grown closer with my father and old friends – many of whom had already completed their military service,” he added.

V said military service was “a time for me to reset and rebuild both my body and mind”.

“Now that I’ve done that, I truly want to run straight to ARMY as soon as possible,” he said, referring to the band’s official fandom name.

This week, four BTS members will complete their service. Two were discharged last year, and the final member, SUGA – who has been working as a social service agent for alternative non-active duty service – will be released later this month.

HYBE, the band’s agency, had urged fans not to go to the discharge location, citing safety concerns. Flouting the warning, dozens gathered outside V’s military base, eagerly awaiting the return of their star.

“Honestly, I came here with such high expectations,” Yang Ho-hee, 28, told AFP outside the base.

Reunion tour?

On a football field where the newly released BTS members spoke, hundreds of fans from around the world gathered, hoping to catch a glimpse of their idols.

“Actually, it’s mixed emotions. I feel like I’m crying already,” said Arlene Mendoza, a fan from the Philippines.

“I’ve been travelling to Korea so many times, but this is actually the first time I’ll see V.”

RM and V later held a live chat on their superfan platform, Weverse, where fellow member Jin joined.

“We have plans. Please wait just a little longer,” said RM.

“I’ve had time to recharge, so I’ll make something good and show it to you. We’ll make sure everyone knows that we’re back.”

In addition to the army releases, Friday is so-called FESTA – a celebration that marks the anniversary of the group’s debut and typically draws thousands of global fans to Seoul.

All the band members signed new contracts with their agency HYBE in 2023, and once SUGA is released on June 21, analysts expect profit-driving reunion activities.

“In the case of HYBE share prices, the current market consensus is seen as not fully reflecting BTS’s impact,” Lim Soo-jin, an analyst at Daishin Securities, told AFP.

Despite an ongoing police investigation into the company chairman for suspected insider trading and a recent raid by authorities, analysts say HYBE’s shares are up, rising by 10% over the past week through June 9.

GDP impact

Before their mandatory military service, the boy band generated more than 5.5 trillion won ($4 billion) in yearly economic impact, according to the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute.

That accounts for roughly 0.2% of South Korea’s total GDP, according to official data.

HYBE has hinted at a BTS comeback this year, but has also said the members “need time for reflection and preparation”.

“Normally, the process goes from song production to album release, then a tour,” Lee Jae-sang, CEO of HYBE, told a shareholder meeting in March.

“But since BTS have already become global top-tier artists, we are continuing discussions about their vision and what’s next,” Lee added.

Outside HYBE headquarters in Seoul, banners from fans read: “Thank you for making even the waiting feel joyful.”

The building was wrapped with the slogan “WE ARE BACK”, the official logo for the upcoming BTS FESTA.

HYBE shares opened nearly 3% higher Tuesday morning, reaching their highest level in two years.

-Agence France-Presse